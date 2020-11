Nasinu into danger zone after loss to Ba

Nasinu’s chances of remaining in the Vodafone Premier League is now hanging by a thread after losing to Ba 2-nil at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

The Men In Black edged the Giant Killers to increase their points on the standings by 23.

Nasinu put on a strong first-half performance to hold Ba to a nil-all draw in the first half.

Article continues after advertisement

Ba was the better half of the two, storming the second half and applying pressure on the Nasinu goalline.

Ba was rewarded with a penalty kick to Savenaca Nakalevu who netted the first goal of the match 8 minutes into the second half.

Ba continued their scoring momentum giving a chance to Samuela Drudru to score their second goal in the third quarter giving them a 2-nil lead over Nasinu.

Nasinu striker Isikeli Ratucava had several chances at goal but Ba maintained their strong defence until the final whistle.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS SUVA 12 7 4 1 24 12 +12 25 REWA 12 7 2 3 16 12 +4 23 BA 13 7 2 4 21 17 +4 23 NADI 12 7 0 5 25 16 +9 21 LAUTOKA 13 4 4 5 22 13 +9 16 LABASA 12 5 1 6 14 14 0 16 NAVUA 13 3 1 9 16 32 -16 10 NASINU 13 2 2 9 13 35 -22 8