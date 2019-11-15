Nasinu hoping for a comeback

The Nasinu football team has huge responsibilities to fulfill as they head into the third round of the Vodafone Premier League this Sunday.

After losing their first two matches, Coach Tagi Vonolagi says they owe it to their fans to get the win this Sunday.

“We are not taking them lightly as they are the champion soccer team in the country at the moment. We want to play a good game against Labasa and hopefully get our fans back to support us all the way.”

Article continues after advertisement

Vonolagi adds playing against the Babasiga Lions earlier on in the competition is an honor them.

This will help the young Nasinu players to learn from the CvC champions and help boost their morale for the rest of the season.

Nasinu has not recorded any points as of yet and are currently in last place on the Vodafone Premier League standings.

Nasinu will host Labasa at Ratu Cakobau Park this Sunday.

Other Sunday matches features Nadi hosting Rewa at Prince Charles Park and Navua to take on Suva at the Uprising Sports Centre.

All matches will be played at 3pm and you can listen in to Radio Fiji Two for the live commentary of the Navua-Suva match.