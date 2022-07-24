Nasinu holds Suva

A gutsy Nasinu side held Suva to a 1-1 draw in their round 14 clash at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

The draw means the Whites now have 26 points on the standings while Nasinu who is at the foot of the ladder has nine points.

Both sides had their chances in the first half but their opportunities went begging as they couldn’t find the back of the net.

Rain poured down in Nausori, making play a whole lot difficult as both teams try to break the deadlock into the second half.

Suva despite early pressure from Nasinu got on the scoreboard first through Azariah Soromon who headed home Samuela Drudru’s cross.

Five minutes later Nasinu had something to celebrate when Fiji U19 rep Geary Kubu struck the equalizer.