Nasinu futsal maintains lead

Nasinu futsal maintains its lead on the Digicel Futsal League Southern Zone points table after the conclusion of the first round.

The 4-2 loss to Navua last night did not affect the position of the Mira Sahib coached side who sits on top with 12 points.

The win shipped Navua to second place on the standings with 10 points.

Defending champion Suva is at third place also with 10 points.

Rewa who thrashed Northland Tailevu 4-0 last night moved up to fourth position with nine points.

With eight points on the table are Lami and Tailevu Naitasiri while Northland Tailevu sits at the bottom with three points.

Meanwhile in the Digicel Premier League this weekend, Nadroga travel to the North where they take on Labasa at Subrail Park on Saturday at 1.30pm.

You can listen to the live commentary of this match on Mirchi FM.

On Sunday, Nadi hosts Suva at Price Charles Park, Rewa takes on Navua at the Uprising Sports Centre in Pacific Harbor and Lautoka hosts Ba at Churchill Park.

All matches will kick-off at 3pm.

You can catch the live commentary of the Suva vs Nadi match on Mirchi FM.