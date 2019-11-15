Nasinu football to field the best players for Labasa clash

The AMPS Industries Nasinu football side is looking to field their best 11 when they take on Labasa in round 10 of the Vodafone Premier League this weekend.

Head coach Tagi Vonolagi says Labasa is a champion team and they have to field the finest players to take on the experienced Northerners.

Although the Ronil Lal coached side has not been consistent in the league so far, Vonolagi believes Labasa will be a much-improved team this week as they will be playing in front of their home crowd.

“Labasa is down but they are not out yet, we’ll take the best team to play Labasa and we hope to give them a good game.”

Nasinu will travel to Subrail Park on Sunday where they will take on Labasa at 1.30 pm.

In other matches on Sunday, Rewa hosts Nadi at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori and Suva hosts Lautoka at the ANZ Stadium.

Both matches will kick off at 3 pm.

The lone VPL match on Saturday features Navua battling Ba at 5 pm at the Uprising Sports Centre.