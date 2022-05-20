Nasinu focus on attacking game

Nasinu will be focused on ensuring its attacking game is on point as it prepares for its first Digicel Fiji FACT game on Sunday.

Nasinu, like many of the other teams entering the competition, has its sights set on winning the championship.

Team Manager, Shivneel Prasad says this is easier said than done.

He adds teams are aware of their weaknesses and are working to address them.

“Actually the strengths are there, the attacking is good. The weaknesses are a bit of fitness but we will work it out this next few days.”

Security System Management Inc Tailevu Naitasiri will face Nasinu at 11am on Sunday at ANZ Stadium in Suva.

In other matches, All In One Builders Nadi plays Koromakawa Rentals and Tours Navua at 1pm then Rams Cleaning Services/ All Freight Logistics Suva hosts R.C Manubahi Ba at 3pm before Glamada Investments

Rewa takes on 4R Electical Labasa at 5pm.

You can catch the live commentaries of the Nadi/Navua, Ba vs Suva plus the Rewa and Labasa games on Mirchi FM.