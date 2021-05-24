Nasinu drafts players for 2022 season

Nasinu Football has recruited a few players to kick-start its campaign in the 2022 Digicel Premier League season.

Former Nasinu rep and Lami futsal rep Jashnit Vikash have shown his interest in making a return while former Lami and Navua striker Taniela Rakariva has also joined.

Association president O’Neil Chand says they look forward to the season as their aim is to develop young players.

Chand says the side will have a mixture of some experienced and youth players.

Young players in the squad are Michael Chan, Filipe Kaufuti and former national under 17 rep Clearance Hussein.

Oneil confirms former national U17 captain Sikeli Tovilo from Tavua, Ba youth reps Gaery Kubu, Jope Naivalu, Lorima Batirerega Junior have also shown interest in joining the district.

Chand also confirmed that they had applied for the International Transfer Certificate of Vanuatu player who played for Malampa United in the Vanuatu League.

The Mira Sahib-coached side will face Labasa in the opening match of the DPL next Sunday at 1pm at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.