Nasinu stuns Suva in Punjas BOG

The Go Fry Nasinu Football side has shocked the Flow Valves Suva team, beating them 3-1 during the second day of the Punjas Battle of The Giants tournament at Churchill Park.

Nasinu dubbed as the giant killers of Fiji soccer, lived up to their name, as they were the better side against a star studded Suva team.

Both sides started off slow as they tried to find their rhythm.

However it was Nasinu’s Luke Savu who finally broke the deadlock in the 43rd minute.

In the second half, the two sides also had opportunities to score but they could not find the back of the net.

It wasn’t until the 66th minute, the capital city side locked the scores through Ravinesh Karan.

However Nasinu showed their class under the scorching sun, punishing Suva with two more goals to Marlon Tahioa as they caused the biggest upset.

Nasinu is also without their coach Tagi Vonolagi after he was red carded yesterday for abusive language towards the referee.

The Giant Killers are still in contention for a semifinal spot after earning maximum points from this match.

They now have three points from two matches while Suva has one point from two matches.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS GROUP A BA 1 1 0 0 7 3 +4 3 NASINU 2 1 0 1 6 8 -2 3 LABASA 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 SUVA 2 0 1 1 2 4 -2 1 GROUP B NADI 1 1 0 0 4 1 +3 3 REWA 1 1 0 0 3 2 +1 3 NAVUA 2 1 0 1 4 5 -1 3 LAUTOKA 2 0 0 2 3 6 -3 0

The second game will kick-off at 1pm between Lautoka and Navua.

Ba will be gunning for its second win when they take on Labasa at 3pm, you can listen to the live commentary on Mirchi FM while the delayed coverage will be shown at 7:30pm on FBC Sports channel.

The final match of the day will be between Rewa and Nadi at 5pm and you can listen to the live commentary on Mirchi FM.