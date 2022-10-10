Nasinu crowned Premier Division champions

A Nasoni Mereke double helped Nasinu clinch the Courts IDC Premier Division title beating Seaqaqa 3-nil in the final at the HFC Bank Stadium.

Mereke scored both goals in the first half for a 2-nil scoreline at halftime.

Seaqaqa could not continue with the momentum they had during the pool matches and the semi-final as the humid condition took their toll on the players.

Seaqaqa football team

The Nathan Shivan-coached side lived up to expectations and did not let their fans down as they kept attacking the northerners goalmouth.



The Nasinu football side

This resulted in the third goal from Nemani Dolodai to give a 3-nil lead.

Nasinu did not give Seaqaqa any room to settle down as they kept the scoreline 3-nil until the final whistle to win the Premier Division title.