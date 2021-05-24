Home

Nasinu build on depth in the team

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
February 27, 2022 7:15 am

The NZOTC Nasinu side will be maintaining their core squad in today’s clash against Nadi.

After the draw against Tailevu Naitasiri last week, the side now has one win and draw.

Head Coach Mira Sahib says they’ll want to continue with this momentum and remain unbeaten to ensure their spot in the league is secured.

“We have enough players on the bench but just to get into the momentum from last week, we stick to the team that played last week.”

Nasinu will play Nadi at 2 pm at ANZ Stadium in Suva.

Before that is the Digicel Women’s IDC final will be at 12 pm, followed by Rewa and Tailevu Naitasiri at 4 pm, and Suva take on Labasa at 6 pm.

You can watch all four matches live on FBC Pop on the Walesi platform.

In another DPL match, Navua faces Ba at 3 pm at the Uprising Sports Centre today.

