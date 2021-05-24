Home

Football

Vikash special nets win

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
March 20, 2022 3:06 pm

NZOTC Nasinu side’s first-half goal from Jasnit Vikash secured their 1-nil win over Navua in the Digicel Premier League today.

After three consecutive losses, the Mira Sahib-coached side was gunning for its second win in the DPL.

A foul to Navua just outside the box in the 10th minute gave Nasinu a chance to get on the scoreboard first.

Article continues after advertisement

Nasinu’s Jasnit Vikash netted the ball beautifully, past the gloves of Navua goalkeeper Senirusi Bokini to give them the lead.

TEAMPWDLGFGAGDPOINTS
REWA541081+713
SUVA5410127+513
TAILEVU NAITASIRI52126517
NASINU621379-27
BA420284+46
NADI420257-26
NAVUA6204911-26
LAUTOKA210174+33
NADROGA4103210
-83
LABASA502328-62

Navua continued to press on the Nasinu territory, with Arami Manumanubhai, Netani Doli, Melvin Mani, and Suriname national Limon Tiverilio, applying the pressure on their opponent.

Nasinu led the first half 1-0.

Nasinu had a chance to increase their lead in the second half, with a corner kick to Ni-Vanuatu player Taniveke Tanabose.

Bokini’s defending was on point this time, catching the ball in time to stop Nasinu from increasing their lead.

Navua had a chance from the corner kick minutes later, but Vinal Prasad couldn’t find the right place, with keeper Viliame Rakuro defending well for Nasinu.

Nasinu made a few positional players resting Jonetani Buksh and Usaia Yavala, and fielding Taniela Rakariva and Nasoni Mereke.

The win puts Nasinu in a better standing on sevens points, while Navua will have six points.

DATE & DAYTIMEHOSTSCOREVISITORVENUE
Round 6
20th Mar- Sunday1:00PMNasinu1 - 0NavuaANZ Stadium
20th Mar- Sunday3:00PMTailevu Naitasiri-NadrogaANZ Stadium
20th Mar- Sunday3:00PMNadiPostponedBaPrince Charles Park
20th Mar- Sunday5:00PMRewa-SuvaANZ Stadium
Round 5
13th Mar- Sunday2:00PMNadroga1 - 0LabasaLawaqa Park
13th Mar- Sunday3:00PMNavua0 - 1Tailevu NaitasiriUprising Ground
13th Mar- Sunday4:00PMSuva4 - 2NasinuANZ Stadium
13th Mar- Sunday4:00PMNadi0 - 2RewaLawaqa Park
Round 4
05th Mar- Saturday1:30PMLabasa0-3NavuaSubrail Park
05th Mar- Saturday3:00PMBa5-0NadrogaChurchill Park
06th Mar- Sunday2:00PMSuva3-2Tailevu NaitasiriANZ Stadium
06th Mar- Sunday4:00PMRewa2-0NasinuANZ Stadium
Round 3
27th Feb- Sunday2:00PMNasinu2 - 4NadiANZ Stadium
27th Feb- Sunday3:00PMNavua1 - 2BaUprising Grounds
27th Feb- Sunday4:00PMRewa2 - 0Tailevu NaitasiriANZ Stadium
27th Feb- Sunday6:00PMSuva1 - 1LabasaANZ Stadium
Round 2
19th Feb - Saturday1:00PMLabasa1 - 1RewaSubrail Park
20th Feb - Sunday12:00PMNadi2 - 0NadrogaChurchill Park
20th Feb- Sunday1:00PMTailevu Naitasiri0 - 0NasinuANZ Stadium
20th Feb - Sunday2:00PMLautoka6 - 2NavuaChurchill Park
20th Feb - Sunday4:00PMBa1 - 2SuvaChurchill Park
Round 1
13th Feb - Sunday12:00PMNasinu2 - 0LabasaANZ Stadium
13th Feb - Sunday2:00PMRewa1 - 0BaANZ Stadium
13th Feb - Sunday3:00PMNadi0 - 3Tailevu/NaitasiriPrince Charles Park
13th Feb - Sunday3:00PMNavua3 - 1NadrogaUprising Grounds
13th Feb - Sunday4:30PMSuva2 - 1LautokaANZ Stadium


