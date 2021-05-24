Vikash special nets win

NZOTC Nasinu side’s first-half goal from Jasnit Vikash secured their 1-nil win over Navua in the Digicel Premier League today.

After three consecutive losses, the Mira Sahib-coached side was gunning for its second win in the DPL.

A foul to Navua just outside the box in the 10th minute gave Nasinu a chance to get on the scoreboard first.

Article continues after advertisement

Nasinu’s Jasnit Vikash netted the ball beautifully, past the gloves of Navua goalkeeper Senirusi Bokini to give them the lead.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS REWA 5 4 1 0 8 1 +7 13 SUVA 5 4 1 0 12 7 +5 13 TAILEVU NAITASIRI 5 2 1 2 6 5 1 7 NASINU 6 2 1 3 7 9 -2 7 BA 4 2 0 2 8 4 +4 6 NADI 4 2 0 2 5 7 -2 6 NAVUA 6 2 0 4 9 11 -2 6 LAUTOKA 2 1 0 1 7 4 +3 3 NADROGA 4 1 0 3 2 10

-8 3 LABASA 5 0 2 3 2 8 -6 2

Navua continued to press on the Nasinu territory, with Arami Manumanubhai, Netani Doli, Melvin Mani, and Suriname national Limon Tiverilio, applying the pressure on their opponent.

Nasinu led the first half 1-0.

Nasinu had a chance to increase their lead in the second half, with a corner kick to Ni-Vanuatu player Taniveke Tanabose.

Bokini’s defending was on point this time, catching the ball in time to stop Nasinu from increasing their lead.

Navua had a chance from the corner kick minutes later, but Vinal Prasad couldn’t find the right place, with keeper Viliame Rakuro defending well for Nasinu.

Nasinu made a few positional players resting Jonetani Buksh and Usaia Yavala, and fielding Taniela Rakariva and Nasoni Mereke.

The win puts Nasinu in a better standing on sevens points, while Navua will have six points.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

DATE & DAY TIME HOST SCORE VISITOR VENUE Round 6 20th Mar- Sunday 1:00PM Nasinu 1 - 0 Navua ANZ Stadium 20th Mar- Sunday 3:00PM Tailevu Naitasiri - Nadroga ANZ Stadium 20th Mar- Sunday 3:00PM Nadi Postponed Ba Prince Charles Park 20th Mar- Sunday 5:00PM Rewa - Suva ANZ Stadium Round 5 13th Mar- Sunday 2:00PM Nadroga 1 - 0 Labasa Lawaqa Park 13th Mar- Sunday 3:00PM Navua 0 - 1 Tailevu Naitasiri Uprising Ground 13th Mar- Sunday 4:00PM Suva 4 - 2 Nasinu ANZ Stadium 13th Mar- Sunday 4:00PM Nadi 0 - 2 Rewa Lawaqa Park Round 4 05th Mar- Saturday 1:30PM Labasa 0-3 Navua Subrail Park 05th Mar- Saturday 3:00PM Ba 5-0 Nadroga Churchill Park 06th Mar- Sunday 2:00PM Suva 3-2 Tailevu Naitasiri ANZ Stadium 06th Mar- Sunday 4:00PM Rewa 2-0 Nasinu ANZ Stadium Round 3 27th Feb- Sunday 2:00PM Nasinu 2 - 4 Nadi ANZ Stadium 27th Feb- Sunday 3:00PM Navua 1 - 2 Ba Uprising Grounds 27th Feb- Sunday 4:00PM Rewa 2 - 0 Tailevu Naitasiri ANZ Stadium 27th Feb- Sunday 6:00PM Suva 1 - 1 Labasa ANZ Stadium Round 2 19th Feb - Saturday 1:00PM Labasa 1 - 1 Rewa Subrail Park 20th Feb - Sunday 12:00PM Nadi 2 - 0 Nadroga Churchill Park 20th Feb- Sunday 1:00PM Tailevu Naitasiri 0 - 0 Nasinu ANZ Stadium 20th Feb - Sunday 2:00PM Lautoka 6 - 2 Navua Churchill Park 20th Feb - Sunday 4:00PM Ba 1 - 2 Suva Churchill Park Round 1 13th Feb - Sunday 12:00PM Nasinu 2 - 0 Labasa ANZ Stadium 13th Feb - Sunday 2:00PM Rewa 1 - 0 Ba ANZ Stadium 13th Feb - Sunday 3:00PM Nadi 0 - 3 Tailevu/Naitasiri Prince Charles Park 13th Feb - Sunday 3:00PM Navua 3 - 1 Nadroga Uprising Grounds 13th Feb - Sunday 4:30PM Suva 2 - 1 Lautoka ANZ Stadium



Click on the image for a bigger view