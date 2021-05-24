Football
Vikash special nets win
March 20, 2022 3:06 pm
NZOTC Nasinu side’s first-half goal from Jasnit Vikash secured their 1-nil win over Navua in the Digicel Premier League today.
After three consecutive losses, the Mira Sahib-coached side was gunning for its second win in the DPL.
A foul to Navua just outside the box in the 10th minute gave Nasinu a chance to get on the scoreboard first.
Nasinu’s Jasnit Vikash netted the ball beautifully, past the gloves of Navua goalkeeper Senirusi Bokini to give them the lead.
|TEAM
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|POINTS
|REWA
|5
|4
|1
|0
|8
|1
|+7
|13
|SUVA
|5
|4
|1
|0
|12
|7
|+5
|13
|TAILEVU NAITASIRI
|5
|2
|1
|2
|6
|5
|1
|7
|NASINU
|6
|2
|1
|3
|7
|9
|-2
|7
|BA
|4
|2
|0
|2
|8
|4
|+4
|6
|NADI
|4
|2
|0
|2
|5
|7
|-2
|6
|NAVUA
|6
|2
|0
|4
|9
|11
|-2
|6
|LAUTOKA
|2
|1
|0
|1
|7
|4
|+3
|3
|NADROGA
|4
|1
|0
|3
|2
|10
|-8
|3
|LABASA
|5
|0
|2
|3
|2
|8
|-6
|2
Navua continued to press on the Nasinu territory, with Arami Manumanubhai, Netani Doli, Melvin Mani, and Suriname national Limon Tiverilio, applying the pressure on their opponent.
Nasinu led the first half 1-0.
Nasinu had a chance to increase their lead in the second half, with a corner kick to Ni-Vanuatu player Taniveke Tanabose.
Bokini’s defending was on point this time, catching the ball in time to stop Nasinu from increasing their lead.
Navua had a chance from the corner kick minutes later, but Vinal Prasad couldn’t find the right place, with keeper Viliame Rakuro defending well for Nasinu.
Nasinu made a few positional players resting Jonetani Buksh and Usaia Yavala, and fielding Taniela Rakariva and Nasoni Mereke.
The win puts Nasinu in a better standing on sevens points, while Navua will have six points.
|DATE & DAY
|TIME
|HOST
|SCORE
|VISITOR
|VENUE
|Round 6
|20th Mar- Sunday
|1:00PM
|Nasinu
|1 - 0
|Navua
|ANZ Stadium
|20th Mar- Sunday
|3:00PM
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|-
|Nadroga
|ANZ Stadium
|20th Mar- Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|Postponed
|Ba
|Prince Charles Park
|20th Mar- Sunday
|5:00PM
|Rewa
|-
|Suva
|ANZ Stadium
|Round 5
|13th Mar- Sunday
|2:00PM
|Nadroga
|1 - 0
|Labasa
|Lawaqa Park
|13th Mar- Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|0 - 1
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|Uprising Ground
|13th Mar- Sunday
|4:00PM
|Suva
|4 - 2
|Nasinu
|ANZ Stadium
|13th Mar- Sunday
|4:00PM
|Nadi
|0 - 2
|Rewa
|Lawaqa Park
|Round 4
|05th Mar- Saturday
|1:30PM
|Labasa
|0-3
|Navua
|Subrail Park
|05th Mar- Saturday
|3:00PM
|Ba
|5-0
|Nadroga
|Churchill Park
|06th Mar- Sunday
|2:00PM
|Suva
|3-2
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|ANZ Stadium
|06th Mar- Sunday
|4:00PM
|Rewa
|2-0
|Nasinu
|ANZ Stadium
|Round 3
|27th Feb- Sunday
|2:00PM
|Nasinu
|2 - 4
|Nadi
|ANZ Stadium
|27th Feb- Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|1 - 2
|Ba
|Uprising Grounds
|27th Feb- Sunday
|4:00PM
|Rewa
|2 - 0
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|ANZ Stadium
|27th Feb- Sunday
|6:00PM
|Suva
|1 - 1
|Labasa
|ANZ Stadium
|Round 2
|19th Feb - Saturday
|1:00PM
|Labasa
|1 - 1
|Rewa
|Subrail Park
|20th Feb - Sunday
|12:00PM
|Nadi
|2 - 0
|Nadroga
|Churchill Park
|20th Feb- Sunday
|1:00PM
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|0 - 0
|Nasinu
|ANZ Stadium
|20th Feb - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Lautoka
|6 - 2
|Navua
|Churchill Park
|20th Feb - Sunday
|4:00PM
|Ba
|1 - 2
|Suva
|Churchill Park
|Round 1
|13th Feb - Sunday
|12:00PM
|Nasinu
|2 - 0
|Labasa
|ANZ Stadium
|13th Feb - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Rewa
|1 - 0
|Ba
|ANZ Stadium
|13th Feb - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|0 - 3
|Tailevu/Naitasiri
|Prince Charles Park
|13th Feb - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|3 - 1
|Nadroga
|Uprising Grounds
|13th Feb - Sunday
|4:30PM
|Suva
|2 - 1
|Lautoka
|ANZ Stadium
