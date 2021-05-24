Nasinu and Tailevu Naitasiri play to a stalemate

NZOTC Nasinu and Tailevu Naitasiri walked away with a point each after round two of the Digicel Premier League.

The teams played to a nil-all draw at the ANZ Stadium in Suva today.

Both sides came into the match pumped from their respective wins in round one but, couldn’t continue with the same momentum.

Tailevu Naitasiri had some real chances from a number of free-kicks but they couldn’t find the back of the net.

The Nigel Khan-coached side could’ve taken the lead in the 40th minute from a Rusiate Qio free-kick, however, the ball hit the crossbar and the Nasinu players maneuvered play away from their box.

Nasinu goalkeeper, Viliame Rakuro also made some good saves, denying Epeli Valevou from a possible goal in the 55th minute.

The Sky Blues dominated possession and had the Mira Sahib-coached team play defense throughout the match.

Rakuro rose to the occasion again in the 84th minute, denying a powerful Simione Tamanisau strike from a free kick.

Both teams now have four points on the standings.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS TAILEVU NAITASIRI 2 1 1 0 3 0 +3 4 NASINU 2 1 1 0 2 0 +2 4 REWA 2 1 1 0 2 1 +1 4 NAVUA 1 1 0 0 3 1 +2 3 SUVA 1 1 0 0 2 1 +1 3 NADI 2 1 0 1 2 3 -1 3 LABASA 2 0 1 1 1 3 -2 1 LAUTOKA 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0 BA 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0 NADROGA 2 0 0 2 1 5

-4 0

DATE & DAY TIME HOST SCORE VISITOR VENUE Round 2 19th Feb - Saturday 1:00PM Labasa 1 - 1 Rewa Subrail Park 20th Feb - Sunday 12:00PM Nadi 2 - 0 Nadroga Churchill Park 20th Feb- Sunday 1:00PM Tailevu Naitasiri 0 - 0 Nasinu ANZ Stadium 20th Feb - Sunday 2:00PM Lautoka - Navua Churchill Park 20th Feb - Sunday 4:00PM Ba - Suva Churchill Park Round 1 13th Feb - Sunday 12:00PM Nasinu 2 - 0 Labasa ANZ Stadium 13th Feb - Sunday 2:00PM Rewa 1 - 0 Ba ANZ Stadium 13th Feb - Sunday 3:00PM Nadi 3 - 0 Tailevu/Naitasiri Prince Charles Park 13th Feb - Sunday 3:00PM Navua 3 - 1 Nadroga Uprising Grounds 13th Feb - Sunday 4:30PM Suva 2 - 1 Lautoka ANZ Stadium



