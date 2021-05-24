Home

Football

Nasinu and Tailevu Naitasiri play to a stalemate

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
February 20, 2022 2:59 pm

NZOTC Nasinu and Tailevu Naitasiri walked away with a point each after round two of the Digicel Premier League.

The teams played to a nil-all draw at the ANZ Stadium in Suva today.

Both sides came into the match pumped from their respective wins in round one but, couldn’t continue with the same momentum.

Article continues after advertisement

Tailevu Naitasiri had some real chances from a number of free-kicks but they couldn’t find the back of the net.

The Nigel Khan-coached side could’ve taken the lead in the 40th minute from a Rusiate Qio free-kick, however, the ball hit the crossbar and the Nasinu players maneuvered play away from their box.

Nasinu goalkeeper, Viliame Rakuro also made some good saves, denying Epeli Valevou from a possible goal in the 55th minute.

The Sky Blues dominated possession and had the Mira Sahib-coached team play defense throughout the match.

Rakuro rose to the occasion again in the 84th minute, denying a powerful Simione Tamanisau strike from a free kick.

Both teams now have four points on the standings.

TEAMPWDLGFGAGDPOINTS
TAILEVU NAITASIRI211030+34
NASINU211020+24
REWA211021+14
NAVUA110031+23
SUVA110021+13
NADI210123-13
LABASA201113-21
LAUTOKA100112-10
BA100101-10
NADROGA200215
-40

DATE & DAYTIMEHOSTSCOREVISITORVENUE
Round 2
19th Feb - Saturday1:00PMLabasa1 - 1RewaSubrail Park
20th Feb - Sunday12:00PMNadi2 - 0NadrogaChurchill Park
20th Feb- Sunday1:00PMTailevu Naitasiri0 - 0NasinuANZ Stadium
20th Feb - Sunday2:00PMLautoka-NavuaChurchill Park
20th Feb - Sunday4:00PMBa-SuvaChurchill Park
Round 1
13th Feb - Sunday12:00PMNasinu2 - 0LabasaANZ Stadium
13th Feb - Sunday2:00PMRewa1 - 0BaANZ Stadium
13th Feb - Sunday3:00PMNadi3 - 0Tailevu/NaitasiriPrince Charles Park
13th Feb - Sunday3:00PMNavua3 - 1NadrogaUprising Grounds
13th Feb - Sunday4:30PMSuva2 - 1LautokaANZ Stadium


Click on the image for a bigger view

