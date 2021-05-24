Football
Nasinu and Tailevu Naitasiri play to a stalemate
February 20, 2022 2:59 pm
NZOTC Nasinu and Tailevu Naitasiri walked away with a point each after round two of the Digicel Premier League.
The teams played to a nil-all draw at the ANZ Stadium in Suva today.
Both sides came into the match pumped from their respective wins in round one but, couldn’t continue with the same momentum.
Tailevu Naitasiri had some real chances from a number of free-kicks but they couldn’t find the back of the net.
The Nigel Khan-coached side could’ve taken the lead in the 40th minute from a Rusiate Qio free-kick, however, the ball hit the crossbar and the Nasinu players maneuvered play away from their box.
Nasinu goalkeeper, Viliame Rakuro also made some good saves, denying Epeli Valevou from a possible goal in the 55th minute.
The Sky Blues dominated possession and had the Mira Sahib-coached team play defense throughout the match.
Rakuro rose to the occasion again in the 84th minute, denying a powerful Simione Tamanisau strike from a free kick.
Both teams now have four points on the standings.
|TEAM
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|POINTS
|TAILEVU NAITASIRI
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|0
|+3
|4
|NASINU
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|+2
|4
|REWA
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|+1
|4
|NAVUA
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|+2
|3
|SUVA
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|+1
|3
|NADI
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|3
|LABASA
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|1
|LAUTOKA
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|BA
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|NADROGA
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5
|-4
|0
|DATE & DAY
|TIME
|HOST
|SCORE
|VISITOR
|VENUE
|Round 2
|19th Feb - Saturday
|1:00PM
|Labasa
|1 - 1
|Rewa
|Subrail Park
|20th Feb - Sunday
|12:00PM
|Nadi
|2 - 0
|Nadroga
|Churchill Park
|20th Feb- Sunday
|1:00PM
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|0 - 0
|Nasinu
|ANZ Stadium
|20th Feb - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Lautoka
|-
|Navua
|Churchill Park
|20th Feb - Sunday
|4:00PM
|Ba
|-
|Suva
|Churchill Park
|Round 1
|13th Feb - Sunday
|12:00PM
|Nasinu
|2 - 0
|Labasa
|ANZ Stadium
|13th Feb - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Rewa
|1 - 0
|Ba
|ANZ Stadium
|13th Feb - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|3 - 0
|Tailevu/Naitasiri
|Prince Charles Park
|13th Feb - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|3 - 1
|Nadroga
|Uprising Grounds
|13th Feb - Sunday
|4:30PM
|Suva
|2 - 1
|Lautoka
|ANZ Stadium
