Nasinu and Navua yet to register a point on VPL standings

Nasinu and Navua are the only teams yet to register a point on the Vodafone Premier League standings.

Both teams failed to win their past two matches.

Navua is the better of the two sides with four goals scored against them while Nasinu have conceded ten.

The newly promoted Navua side lost 1-2 to Nadi in round one before going down to Labasa 2-0 last weekend.

Nasinu was thumped by Lautoka 6-0 in the first round but they put up an improved performance against Rewa before losing 3-4.

Looking at the VPL matches for round three this weekend, Rewa will take on Nadi at 3pm at Prince Charles Park.

Nasinu meet Labasa at Ratu Cakobau Park and Navua takes on Suva at the Uprising Sports Centre.

All matches will played at 3pm on Sunday.

You can catch the live commentary of the Navua-Suva match on Radio Fiji Two.