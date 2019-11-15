Nasinu aims for top seven finish in VPL

The Nasinu football side has only one goal and that is to remain in the Vodafone Premier League next season.

The Tagi Vonolagi coached side is currently on 7th place on the VPL points table with hopes of moving up the ladder in the remaining rounds.

After bowing out of the Courts IDC pool stages, coach Vonolagi says they’ve identified their weaknesses and will work on eradicating them in the last three VPL rounds.

Article continues after advertisement

“We found a lot of weakness in the team which we are trying to build and it’s very hard when we don’t have quality players in the team, when you don’t have strength on the bench so it’s very hard but we are trying to do with what we have on the squad. We just hope to improve and stay in the premier division.”

Vonolagi adds the last three rounds will be crucial as it will determine their fate on whether they remain in the premier league or relegated to the senior division.

Round 12 of the Vodafone Premier League will commence next week.