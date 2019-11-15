Nasinu aims for better rankings

Nasinu football has one mission in mind and that is to maintain their spot in the Vodafone Premier League next season.

The side finished sixth from eight last season and are hoping to move up a notch this year.

Speaking to FBC Sports, Coach Tagi Vonolagi says winning against Navua in Sunday’s clash will place them in a better position on the points table.

Article continues after advertisement

Vonolagi adds consistency in performance will be key in maintaining their ranking and to avoid relegation.

“Last year we were third from the bottom and this year we want to go a little bit further so the results of this weekend’s game will put us in a better position with the top teams in the country and we hope to do well, to keep climbing and to stay away from being in danger zone from the points table.”

Nasinu hosts Navua on Sunday at 3pm at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

Also on Sunday at the same venue, Rewa takes on Lautoka at 1pm and the match will be live on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform and FBC TV.

At Prince Charles Park, Nadi hosts Suva at 2pm on Sunday.

Tomorrow, Ba hosts Labasa at the Fiji FA academy grounds and you can listen to the live commentary on Mirchi FM.