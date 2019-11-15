Nasinu aims to finish season on a high

The Nasinu Football side has shifted their focus to the 2020 Vodafone Fiji FACT with an aim to end their premier division run on a high note.

After finishing last on the VPL, the giant killers have been relegated to the senior division again after their 1-7 thrashing by Navua over the weekend.

Nasinu Association president O’Neil Chand says though he is disappointed with the results they are focused on ending the season on a positive note.

The giant killers were promoted to the top division after eight years in 2018 and made some major upsets in the past three years in the VPL and tournaments.

Nasinu’s first Fiji FACT will be against Ba next Saturday, at 1.30pm at Churchill Park in Lautoka while Lautoka host Nadi at 3.30pm.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Suva will faces Navua at 1pm and Labasa takes on Rewa at 3pm at the ANZ Stadium.