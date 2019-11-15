Home

Nasau's double helps Ba win Women's IDC title

Nitesh Raniga Web Officer [email protected] | @FBC_News
March 8, 2020 2:51 pm

Cema Nasau’s individual brilliance helped Ba take away the Vodafone Women’s IDC title from Labasa beating them 3-2 at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Nasau scored the winner and her second goal in the 90th minute to take the title to Ba.

Ba settled early and scored in the 13th minute through Unaisi Ralumu.

The westerners increased their lead six minutes later after an individual brilliance by Nasau to take the scores to two-nil.

It took the defending champions some time to settle down as they applied continuous pressure resulting in a penalty which was successfully scored from the spot-kick by Sofi Diyalowai to make it 2-1.

The reds re-grouped and Vitalina Naikore managed to level terms to two-all before the breather.

A minute of silence was observed in memory of the passing away of Northland Tailevu Football Association President, Shane Ravindra.


[Source: Fiji Football]

Labasa earlier beat Rewa 3-2 in the first semi-final while Ba defeated Nadroga 3-0 in the second semi-final.

