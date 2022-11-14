Nasau named Pacific Four MVP

Cema Nasau [Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

Digicel Kulas midfielder Cema Nasau is the Pacific Four Nations Tournament MVP player.

The Labasa rep was announced the tournament MVP after earning the player of the match honor against both Papua New Guinea and the Solomon Islands.

The 23-year-old Koroqaqa in Ba lass displayed standout performances in those two matches enough for her to edge other player’s in the competition.

Nasau missed the Kulas 3-0 loss to the Young Matildas due to injury.



Cema Nasau [right] [Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

She was also named the Player of the tournament in this year’s OFC Women’s Nations Cup.

Solomon Islands’ duo Ileen Pegi and Jemina David as well Australia’s Shay Hollman were among the best players in the competition.

The Fiji Kulas ranked third place at the conclusion of the event yesterday.

The Young Matildas topped the table with six points, the Solomon Islands with better goal difference was in second.