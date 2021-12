Nand's double seals victory for Suva

Suva made sure they owned the field scoring just 45 seconds into the game in their 2-1 win over Lautoka at the ANZ Stadium in the Digicel Premier League thriller.

The Whites striker Merrill Nand comfortably scored as Lautoka goalkeeper Beniamino Mateimaqara was just settling in.

Nand got his second goal in the 37th minute after a straight pass from Christopher Wasasala as Suva took a 2-nil lead over the Blues at halftime.

Lautoka’s goal came towards the end of the match after a free kick was awarded to the Blues.

Wilson Doedoke tapped into the goal after Zibraz Sahib’s kick.

Suva now has 20 points after earning maximum points frm this match while Lautoka remains on top of the points standings with 23 points.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS LAUTOKA 11 7 2 2 16 9 +7 23 SUVA 12 6 2 4 15 11 +4 20 REWA 12 5 4 3 16 10 +6 19 BA 11 5 3 3 16 9 +7 18 LABASA 10 3 6 1 5 3 +2 15 NADI 12 3 5 4 12 18 -6 14 NADROGA 12 1 6 5 9 17 -8 9 NAVUA 12 1 2 9 7 18 -11 5