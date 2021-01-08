Nalovo through to NCC semis

The Ezy Kool Max Nalovo side has qualified for the National Club Championship semifinals next week.

This is after Nalovo registered their first win of the National Club Championship beating Periperi North Pole 2-1 today.

It was also a must-win game for Nalovo after losing their opening game yesterday.

Both goals were also scored in the first by Sakaraia Naisua and Joseph Miller.

Suva-based North Pole had a few chances to score goals however the side lacked the finishing.

It was a frustrating match for North Pole as they wanted to start off their campaign with a win. Tomorrow the matches kick off at 1pm with Yalalevu FC to play North Pole while at 3pm Kasavu meets Greenstar.

Meanwhile, North Pole still has a chance of qualifying to the semifinals if they score three or more goals against defending champions Yalalevu tomorrow.