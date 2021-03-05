Home

Nalaubu’s goal enough as Lautoka beats Navua

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
March 7, 2021 5:15 pm

Suva import and Lautoka striker Sairusi Nalaubu’s second-half goal was enough to see out Navua 1-nil in their opening game of the Digicel Premier League.

Playing at home, the Blues were out to impress their fans however the side found it difficult to settle in.

Navua had many scoring opportunities in the first spell but Lautoka goalkeeper Beniamino Mateinaqara stood tall.

Both teams were locked nil-all after the first half.

In the second half, the Blues looked a bit more relaxed as they created a few scoring opportunities.

However, they lacked finishing.

It wasn’t until a few minutes from full-time that Sairusi Nalaubu managed to find a gap and capitalize on it sending their fans into a frenzy.

Lautoka will play Rewa in their next DPL match.

TEAMPWDLGFGAGDPOINTS
SUVA110010+13
LAUTOKA110010+13
NADROGA10102201
NADI10102201
LABASA10100001
BA10100001
NAVUA100101-10
REWA100101-10

