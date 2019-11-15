Nalaubu to join national extended squad

Suva’s goal-scoring sensation Sairusi Nalaubu is one of the sure inclusion in the Fiji football extended squad that will match into camp next month.

Nalaubu has been on point throughout the 2020 season guiding the capital side’s Vodafone Premier League title win.

The 23-year-old has not stopped there as he continues his goal scoring momentum in the Vodafone Fiji FACT that is currently underway.

Nalaubu scored one goal in their 4-1 win over Navua last week and yesterday scoring two goals as Suva defeated Nadi 3-2 at Subrail Park.

The striker has caught the eyes of Head Coach Flemming Serritslev.

“I have named one before Sairusi here he has done extremely well and he has been a very good finisher for Suva. So I can already now say that he is the first nominee for the training squad that will be playing in December.”

Serritslev says he is focused on selecting players who can bring speed to the game and Nalaubu is one of these players.

The Danish man is expected to name the extended squad as soon as the Vodafone Fiji FACT concludes.