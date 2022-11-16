Nalaubu to feature for Police at Sukuna Bowl

Sairusi Nalaubu

Bula Boys striker Sairusi Nalaubu will be featuring for the Al-Hamd Police football side in next week’s FMF Sukuna Bowl.

This has been confirmed today by Fiji Police Football vice-president SP Nilesh Lakhan.

Nalaubu is back in the country after spending three months with Czech Republic club, FK Pardubice after being released on leave without pay by the Fiji Police.

Lakhan says the team marched into camp yesterday to prepare for the Sukuna Bowl clash against Army.

The Police side is laced with prominent reps like Simione Tamanisau, Akuila Mataisuva, Iliesa Lino, Ratu Anare, Ilisoni Lolaivalu, Iliesa Nayasi, Senirusi Bokini, Remueru Tekiate and Waisake Navunigasau.

Also included are Madhwan Gounder, Joeli Ranitu, Etonia Dogelau, Tevita Waranaivalu, Gabarieli Matanisiga, Abhu Zaid, Meli Codro and Sunny Deol.

Meanwhile,the Police side today received $5000 from Al-Hamd Smart Living for the Sukuna Bowl.

Police takes on Army next Thursday at 3:40pm at Bidesi Park while the rugby match will be held on Friday at 4:45pm at the HFC Bank Stadium.

