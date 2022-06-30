Nalaubu out, Leiroti and Tuivuna return

[File Photo]

Lautoka football will miss the services of key striker Sairusi Nalaubu in round 11 of the Digicel Premier League.

This has been confirmed by Lautoka FC Director of Administration Muni Nair.

Nair says Nalaubu copped two yellow cards so he has been suspended for one match, missing out on the clash against Navua on Sunday.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds rotations will be made to cover for the position.

“We have other players in the team who can step up for the match. We also have enough capable players that can play in different positions so player rotation is there as well.”

Lautoka will however welcome the return of midfielder Epeli Leiroti and defender Antonio Tuivuna who are back from injuries.

The Sugar City side takes on Navua at the Uprising Sports Centre at 3pm.

Also on Sunday, a triple-header will be held at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori starting at 11.30am between Tailevu Naitasiri and Nasinu, at 1.30pm Suva battles Ba and Rewa takes on Labasa at 3.30pm.

At Lawaqa Park, Nadroga hosts Nadi at 3pm.

Tonight Nadroga and Navua play their round 10 fixture at 7pm at Sigatoka’s Lawaqa Park.