Football

Nalaubu, Matainaqara, Drudru, Mateisuva applications rejected

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
August 3, 2021 5:33 am
Sairusi Nalaubu, Beniamino Matainaqara, Samuela Drudru and Akuila Mateisuva

Two players who joined Lautoka from Suva in the last Fiji Football transfer window are interested to return to the capital city.

The players are Beniamino Matainaqara and Sairusi Nalaubu, however, the duo’s application along with five others have been rejected.

Lautoka reps Matainaqara, Nalaubu and Dave Radrigai applied to join Suva in this transfer window along with Ba striker Samuela Drudru, Labasa goalkeeper Akuila Mateisuva and Marlon Tahioa.

Nadroga rep Rahul Naresh’s application to join Ba has also been rejected.

Meanwhile, some pending applications include Rewa’s Anish Khem to Suva, Nadi striker Rusiate Matarerega to Nadroga, Nasinu rep Epeli Saukuru for Nadroga and Labasa’s Antonio Tuivuna to Lautoka.

 

