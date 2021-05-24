Nalaubu magic propels Blues to victory

Sairusi Nalaubu was on a roll for Lautoka scoring two goals in the clash against Nadi at Churchill Park.

The Blues extended their lead on the Digicel Premier League standings with a 3-1 win.

An own goal by Nadi’s Ashneel Kumar set up the tempo for the hosts as they led 1-0 at halftime.

In the 68th minute, Nalaubu struck his first goal following a through pass from Dave Radrigai.

A couple of minutes later, Sakaraia Naisua gave Nadi some hope scoring their only goal.

But Nalaubu gave the Blues and their fans contentment with another goal in added time to secure the win.