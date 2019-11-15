Home

Nalaubu leading goal scorer

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West
December 3, 2020 6:10 am

Forty- eight goals were scored in the Group stages of the 2020 Vodafone Fiji FACT tournament.

2020 Vodafone Premier League golden boot award winner Sairusi Nalaubu leads the goal scorers’ chart.

The Vinz Workz Suva striker has scored four goals in the tournament.

Foodcity/ ASH Cuts & Styles Rewa recorded the most impressive wins defeating Labasa 4-0 and Nasinu 7-0.

The Delta Tigers will be playing catchup football as Esy Kool Nadi leads 1-nil heading into the second half of their semifinal clash.

Last weekend the second half of the match was abandoned due to the unplayable ground condition.

Rewa takes on Nadi on Saturday at 11.45am.

The second semifinal will see Galaxy Hotel & Apartments/ Powerwise Electrical (NZ) Labasa facing Suva at 1pm.

The final will be played on Sunday at 1pm

