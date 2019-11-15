Nalaubu hat-trick shocks Rewa

Sairusi Nalaubu continued his goal-scoring spree after scoring a hat-trick for All Freight Logistics Suva in their 4-2 win against Lincoln Rewa in Courts IDC at the ANZ Stadium.

The hosts bounced back in style after their 1-nil loss to Nasinu yesterday in their first match.

The Whites opened their account in the 10th minute when Christopher Wasasala broke through from the right flank with Rewa defenders not able to match up with his speed.

Wasasala’s bullet shot to the left-hand corner of the net gave Delta Tigers goalkeeper Senirusi Bokini no chance at all.

The Whites applied more pressure after that goal and Nalaubu got his hat-trick to give Suva a comfortable 4-2 win.

The Delta Tigers scored their two goals from the penalty spot through Bruce Hughes.

The Suva side now has three points from two matches and is on the second spot in Group A, led by Lautoka with four points.