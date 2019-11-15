Nalaubu eyes VPL golden boot

Vodafone Premier League top goal scorer Sairusi Nalaubu has set his sights on winning the golden boot award for the season.

The 23-year-old Suva striker knows this will not come easy given the intensity of the competition heading into the last rounds.

Nalaubu leads the VPL with nine goals while Nadi’s Rusiate Matairerega has eight and Christopher Wasasala of Suva with seven goals.

Article continues after advertisement

He scored a double in last week’s 5-nil win over Nasinu.

Nalaubu says he will work hard to continue his striking momentum.

“To achieve the golden boot award this season for the VPL and improve on my game in the future.”

Suva side will face Rewa this Sunday at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori at 3pm. Nasinu will also play Ba at the same venue on Sunday.

You can catch the live commentary of the Rewa/Suva match on Mirchi FM.

Another match on Sunday will see Nadi hosting Labasa at Prince Charles Park.

The lone match on Saturday will be between Navua and Lautoka at 2 pm at Churchill Park.