Nalaubu double sinks Army

The Police football team has retained its Sukuna Bowl title after a thrilling 2-1 victory over Army at the Fiji Football Academy ground today.

Nalaubu starred for the boys from Nasova scoring a brace of goals to give the Police the win third year in a row.

Army had a strong start holding the star-studded Police side to a nil-all draw in the first half.

Laced with district reps with the likes of Nalaubu, Ratu Apenisa Anare, and Tevita Waranivalu, police were evenly matched with the Army defenders who had Epeli Saukuru, Kolinio Sivoki, and former Labasa rep Apisalome Turuva.

Turuva was in fine form, showing some impressive footwork outrunning the Police defenders.

The combination of Turuva and Army captain Christopher Wasasala, setting up their own attack, but a much-experienced Police goalkeeper Akuila Mateisuva making the saves.

The Blues made some changes in the second half hoping to lift up its tempo bringing in veteran Simione Tamanisau and Abbu Zahid.

Army sneaked into the game 22 minutes into the second half, with Wasasala setting up the goal for Waisea Ravouravou who see the ball home, giving them a 1-nil lead.

Army looked like they had the title in their hands putting the Police under pressure.

Police held their composure and continued to press on the Army defenders.

Police were awarded a penalty after some dangerous play from Wasasala on Police’s Meli Codro from inside the box.

Nalaubu once again showed his goal kicking skills, to level the score at 1-all.

The Lautoka striker ended the game with the winning goal just five minutes before the whistle.