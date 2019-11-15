Nalaubu double seals win for Suva

Striker Sairusi Nalaubu scored two goals as Vinz Workz Suva defeated Esy Kool Nadi 3-2 in their Vodafone Fiji FACT pool match at Subrail Park in Labasa.

Nadi started well when Shivneel Naidu put his side in front after 11 minutes following a lapse of concentration in defense by Suva in front of their goal.

However, Suva cancelled the lead with what many at Subrail Park say was the goal of the tournament after Shahil Dave made his way down the right flank before sending a powerful cross inside the box which Christopher Wasasala headed home.

Both teams hit the half time break locked at 1-all.

Suva coach Babs Khan made a tactical change in the second spell with goalkeeper Emori Ragata slotting at striker replacing Wasasala.

The change was timely as it took only nine minutes before Ragata set up Sairusi Nalaubu for his first goal.

Ragata was in the thick of things again three minutes later when Nalaubu scored his second with Suva leading 3-1.

Nadi coach Kamal Swamy was calling out the instructions from the sideline and Afraz Ali managed to sneak their second goal in the 89th minute.

The win means Suva will just need a draw tomorrow against Lautoka to qualify for the semifinal.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS POOL A REWA 2 1 1 0 5 1 +4 4 BA 2 1 1 0 4 2 +2 4 NASINU 1 0 0 1 1 3 -2 0 LABASA 1 0 0 1 0 4 -4 0 POOL B SUVA 2 2 0 0 7 3 +4 6 NADI 2 1 0 1 3 3 0 3 LAUTOKA 2 1 0 1 3 3 0 3 NAVUA 2 0 0 2 3 7 -4 0

