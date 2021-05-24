Nalaubu double seals win for Fiji

Sairusi Nalaubu was the hero for the Digicel Fiji football side after he scored both goals in their 2-1 win over New Caledonia in FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Oceania Qualifiers.

The Bula Boys kicked off its campaign with a win and has earned maximum points from their first clash.

Nalaubu opened the account in the 11th minute after a blunder by the New Caledonia defense.

The goal-scoring ace used his speed to outclass the New Caledonia defenders and placed the ball into the right-hand corner of the net.

New Caledonia bounced back after the breather and Jordon Wetria equalised through a diving header in the 78th minute.

The Flemming Serritslev coached side increased its tempo and kept attacking and were rewarded with a free-kick.

Captain Roy Krishna’s brilliant free-kick found Nalaubu who headed home the winner.

Fiji’s next game is against New Zealand on Tuesday at 5am.

New Zealand, on the hand, defeated PNG 1-0 in their first match.



[Source: Google]