Football
Nalaubu double seals win for Fiji
March 19, 2022 7:06 am
Sairusi Nalaubu scored both the goals for Fiji against New Caledonia
Sairusi Nalaubu was the hero for the Digicel Fiji football side after he scored both goals in their 2-1 win over New Caledonia in FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Oceania Qualifiers.
The Bula Boys kicked off its campaign with a win and has earned maximum points from their first clash.
Nalaubu opened the account in the 11th minute after a blunder by the New Caledonia defense.
The goal-scoring ace used his speed to outclass the New Caledonia defenders and placed the ball into the right-hand corner of the net.
New Caledonia bounced back after the breather and Jordon Wetria equalised through a diving header in the 78th minute.
The Flemming Serritslev coached side increased its tempo and kept attacking and were rewarded with a free-kick.
Captain Roy Krishna’s brilliant free-kick found Nalaubu who headed home the winner.
Fiji’s next game is against New Zealand on Tuesday at 5am.
New Zealand, on the hand, defeated PNG 1-0 in their first match.
[Source: Google]