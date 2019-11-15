Football
Nalaubu double seals victory for Suva
September 6, 2020 5:28 pm
Action from the Ba vs Suva match.
The Flow Valves Suva football team managed to beat Ba 2-1 in the Vodafone Premier League thriller at the ANZ Stadium.
Sairusi Nalaubu continued his goal scoring spree and netted two brilliant goals to give Suva the maximum points.
Nalaubu scored an early goal to give Suva a 1-nil lead before Sumeet Goundar equalized just before half time to take the scores to one-all at halftime.
Nalaubu found the back of the net in the second half with a bullet shot from the right hand side of the penalty box for the winner.
The Capital City side has jumped to second spot, taking over from the Men in Black with 18 points from nine games and Ba is on third spot with 16 points.
Rewa still leads the points table with 20 points after beating Nasinu one-nil at Ratu Cakobau Park.
|TEAM
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|POINTS
|REWA
|9
|6
|2
|1
|13
|7
|+6
|20
|SUVA
|9
|5
|3
|1
|14
|10
|+4
|18
|BA
|9
|5
|1
|3
|16
|16
|0
|16
|NADI
|9
|5
|0
|4
|20
|13
|+7
|15
|LAUTOKA
|9
|3
|2
|4
|18
|9
|+9
|11
|NASINU
|9
|2
|2
|5
|12
|23
|-11
|8
|LABASA
|9
|2
|1
|6
|8
|13
|-5
|7
|NAVUA
|9
|2
|1
|6
|12
|22
|-10
|7
Suva Coach Babz Khan says the team executed the game plan well.
“We did alot of talking in training about beating Ba here at home. You saw the boys in defense and attack and what we talked about and they did.”
|DATE & DAY
|TIME
|HOST
|SCORE
|VISITOR
|VENUE
|Round 9
|05 Sept - Saturday
|7:00PM
|Navua
|2 - 1
|Labasa
|Uprising Ground [LIVE on FBC Sports/Commentary on Mirchi FM]
|06 Sept - Sunday
|1:00PM
|Nadi
|3 - 2
|Lautoka
|Prince Charles Park
|06 Sept - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Rewa
|1 - 0
|Nasinu
|Ratu Cakobau Park
|06 Sept - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Suva
|2 - 1
|Ba
|ANZ Stadium
|Round 8
|29 Aug - Saturday
|3:00PM
|Ba
|1 - 1
|Rewa
|Fiji Football Academy Ground, Ba
|30 August - Sunday
|1:00PM
|Nadi
|5 - 0
|Navua
|Prince Charles Park
|30 August - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Nasinu
|1 - 1
|Lautoka
|Ratu Cakobau Park
|30 August - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Suva
|3 - 1
|Labasa
|ANZ Stadium
|Round 7
|01 Aug - Saturday
|3:00PM
|Ba
|3 - 1
|Suva
|Fiji Football Academy Ground, Ba
|Round 6
|22 Jul - Wednesday
|6:00PM
|Nadi
|5 - 1
|Ba
|Prince Charles Park
|25 Jul - Saturday
|3:00PM
|Ba
|2 - 1
|Labasa
|Fiji Football Academy Ground, Ba
|26 Jul - Saturday
|1:00PM
|Rewa
|1 - 0
|Lautoka
|Ratu Cakobau Park
|26 Jul - Saturday
|2:00PM
|Nadi
|0 - 1
|Suva
|Prince Charles Park
|26 Jul - Saturday
|3:00PM
|Nasinu
|2 - 3
|Navua
|Ratu Cakobau Park
|Round 5
|19 Jul - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|1 - 2
|Lautoka
|Uprising Resort Ground
|19 Jul - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Suva
|0 - 0
|Rewa
|ANZ Stadium
|18 Jul - Saturday
|2:00PM
|Labasa
|1 - 0
|Nadi
|Subrail Park
|18 Jul - Saturday
|3:00PM
|Ba
|2 - 0
|Nasinu
|Fiji Football Academy Ground, Ba
|15 Jul - Wednesday
|6:30PM
|Lautoka
|1 - 2
|Ba
|Churchill Park
|11 Jul - Saturday
|3:00PM
|Ba
|5 - 3
|Navua
|Fiji Football Academy Ground, Ba
|Round 4
|8th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Lautoka
|0 - 1
|Suva
|Churchill Park
|1st Mar - Sunday
|1:30PM
|Nasinu
|3 - 3
|Suva
|Ratu Cakobau Park
|1st Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Rewa
|2 - 1
|Navua
|Ratu Cakobau Park
|1st Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Lautoka
|0 - 0
|Labasa
|Churchill Park
|Round 3
|22nd Feb - Saturday
|1:30PM
|Labasa
|1 - 3
|Rewa
|Subrail Park
|23rd Feb - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|5 - 0
|Nasinu
|Prince Charles Park
|16th Feb - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nasinu
|1 - 0
|Labasa
|Ratu Cakobau Park
|16th Feb - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|0 - 1
|Rewa
|Prince Charles Park
|Round 2
|8th Feb - Saturday
|1:30PM
|Labasa
|2 - 0
|Navua
|Subrail Park
|9th Feb - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Suva
|Postponed
|Ba
|ANZ Stadium
|9th Feb - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nasinu
|3 - 4
|Rewa
|Ratu Cakobau Park
|9th Feb - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Lautoka
|6 - 0
|Nadi
|Churchill Park
|Round 1
|1st Feb - Saturday
|1:30PM
|Labasa
|1 - 2
|Suva
|Subrail Park
|02nd Feb - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Rewa
|0 - 1
|Ba
|Ratu Cakobau Park
|02nd Feb - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Lautoka
|6 - 0
|Nasinu
|Churchill Park
|02nd Feb - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|1 - 2
|Nadi
|Uprising Grounds