Nalaubu double seals victory for Suva

The Flow Valves Suva football team managed to beat Ba 2-1 in the Vodafone Premier League thriller at the ANZ Stadium.

Sairusi Nalaubu continued his goal scoring spree and netted two brilliant goals to give Suva the maximum points.

Nalaubu scored an early goal to give Suva a 1-nil lead before Sumeet Goundar equalized just before half time to take the scores to one-all at halftime.

Nalaubu found the back of the net in the second half with a bullet shot from the right hand side of the penalty box for the winner.

Flow Valves Suva football team after beating Ba 2-1 in the Vodafone Premier League at the ANZ Stadium.#FijiNews #FBCNews #FijiSports #FBCSports #Fiji Posted by FBC News on Saturday, September 5, 2020

The Capital City side has jumped to second spot, taking over from the Men in Black with 18 points from nine games and Ba is on third spot with 16 points.

Rewa still leads the points table with 20 points after beating Nasinu one-nil at Ratu Cakobau Park.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS REWA 9 6 2 1 13 7 +6 20 SUVA 9 5 3 1 14 10 +4 18 BA 9 5 1 3 16 16 0 16 NADI 9 5 0 4 20 13 +7 15 LAUTOKA 9 3 2 4 18 9 +9 11 NASINU 9 2 2 5 12 23 -11 8 LABASA 9 2 1 6 8 13 -5 7 NAVUA 9 2 1 6 12 22 -10 7

Suva Coach Babz Khan says the team executed the game plan well.

“We did alot of talking in training about beating Ba here at home. You saw the boys in defense and attack and what we talked about and they did.”