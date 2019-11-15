Nalaubu double seals Suva's win in Fiji FACT

Vinz Work Suva comfortably beat Active Construction Navua 4-1 in the Vodafone Fiji FACT at the ANZ Stadium.

The wet weather conditions did not help either side as they tried hard to settle down.

The Capital City side took an early lead with a Christopher Wasasala goal in the 13th minute.

Navua fought hard and applied continuous pressure resulting in the equalizer through Alfred Tahir Ali in the 27th minute.

Their celebration did not last long as goal-scoring sensation Sairusi Nalaubu got in the scoresheet seven minutes later to give the Whites the much-needed goal for a 2-1 scoreline before the breather.

Nalaubu got his double after a defensive blunder inside the Navua box and he placed the ball neatly past goalkeeper Josaia Ratu.

Suva increased their lead through Meli Codro after a beautiful through pass from Nalaubu for a 4-1 final scoreline.

The Whites now lead Group B with three points with a better goal difference.