Nalaubu departs for Czech Republic

National football striker Sairusi Nalaubu has left the country today to attend the trials at the Czech Republic club, FK Pardubice.

The Macuata man, who is a police officer by profession, has been released on leave without pay by the Fiji Police Force.

FK Pardubice plays in the Czech First League, with the season running from August to May.

Based on performances in European competitions over the past five years, the league is ranked 17th in the UEFA league rankings for the 2021–22 season.

Nalaubu played for Lautoka this season and is the current top goal scorer in the Digicel Premier League.

He is on his way to winning the Golden Boot Award for the third successive year.

The DPL continues this week, with Ba facing Tailevu Naitasiri at 1pm followed by Lautoka hosting Nasinu at 3pm tomorrow at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Also on Sunday, Suva will meet Navua at 3pm at HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Labasa and Nadi will kick off round 17 of the DPL today at Subrail Park in Labasa at 1.30pm.