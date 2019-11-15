Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Football

Nalaubu brilliance seals victory for Suva

Nitesh Raniga Web Officer [email protected] | @FBC_News
August 30, 2020 5:08 pm
Action from the Labasa vs Suva match at the ANZ Stadium.

Flow Valves Suva football team defeated Labasa 3-1 at the ANZ Stadium in the Vodafone Premier League clash.

Sairusi Nalaubu’s brilliance earned the Capital side the maximum points as he scored a hat-trick.

Nalaubu opened the account in the tenth minute after heading the ball into the back of the net from a Kelvin Naidu corner kick.

Article continues after advertisement

Eleven minutes later, it was Nalaubu again with his individual brilliance, beating two Labasa defenders to place the ball to the right hand corner of the net giving the Babasiga Lions goalkeeper Akuila Mataisuva no chance at all for a two-nil lead before the breather.

Labasa vs Flow Valves Suva set to kick-off at the ANZ Stadium in the Vodafone Premier League match.#FBCNews #FBCSports #FijiNews #FijiSports #Fiji

Posted by FBC News on Saturday, August 29, 2020

The Ravinesh Karan Singh captained side came out firing in the second half and tried to score more goals but Mataisuva stood tall to maintain the scores at two-nil and injured himself in the process.

Mataisuva walked off the field after getting injured and was replaced by Mohammed Alam.

Labasa goalkeeper Akuila Mataisuva walks off the field after injury.Vodafone Premier LeagueLabasa 1-2 Suva#2ndHalf

Posted by FBC News on Saturday, August 29, 2020

The Babasiga Lions settled late in the second half and managed to pull one back through Ilisoni Logaivou from the spot kick.

Nalaubu scored his third in the last minutes of the match to make it 3-1.

The three goals scorer dedicated the win to his mum and all the Suva football fans.

Suva football hero Sairusi Nalaubu after scoring hat-trick against Labasa in their 3-1 win in the Vodafone Premier League clash at the ANZ Stadium.#FijiNews #FBCNews #FijiSports #FBCSports #Fiji

Posted by FBC News on Saturday, August 29, 2020

Suva football coach Babz Khan says he is very happy with the win.

Flow Valves Suva football team coach Babs Khan after their win against Labasa at the ANZ Stadium in the Vodafone Premier League clash.#FBCNews #FijiNews #FBCSports #FijiSports #FijiFootball #Fiji

Posted by FBC News on Saturday, August 29, 2020

Suva now has 15 points after eight matches and is on the third spot behind leaders Rewa with 17 points and second placed Ba who has 16 points.

TEAMPWDLGFGAGDPOINTS
REWA8521127+517
BA85121514+116
SUVA8431129+315
NADI84011711+612
LAUTOKA8323166+1011
NASINU82241222-108
LABASA8215711-47
NAVUA81161021-114

DATE & DAYTIMEHOSTSCOREVISITORVENUE
Round 8
29 Aug - Saturday3:00PMBa1 - 1RewaFiji Football Academy Ground, Ba
30 August - Sunday1:00PMNadi5 - 0NavuaPrince Charles Park
30 August - Sunday2:00PMNasinu1 - 1LautokaRatu Cakobau Park
30 August - Sunday3:00PMSuva3 - 1LabasaANZ Stadium
Round 7
01 Aug - Saturday3:00PMBa3 - 1SuvaFiji Football Academy Ground, Ba
Round 6
22 Jul - Wednesday6:00PMNadi5 - 1BaPrince Charles Park
25 Jul - Saturday3:00PMBa2 - 1LabasaFiji Football Academy Ground, Ba
26 Jul - Saturday1:00PMRewa1 - 0LautokaRatu Cakobau Park
26 Jul - Saturday2:00PMNadi0 - 1SuvaPrince Charles Park
26 Jul - Saturday3:00PMNasinu2 - 3NavuaRatu Cakobau Park
Round 5
19 Jul - Sunday3:00PMNavua1 - 2LautokaUprising Resort Ground
19 Jul - Sunday3:00PMSuva0 - 0RewaANZ Stadium
18 Jul - Saturday2:00PMLabasa1 - 0NadiSubrail Park
18 Jul - Saturday3:00PMBa2 - 0NasinuFiji Football Academy Ground, Ba
15 Jul - Wednesday6:30PMLautoka1 - 2BaChurchill Park
11 Jul - Saturday3:00PMBa5 - 3NavuaFiji Football Academy Ground, Ba
Round 4
8th Mar - Sunday3:00PMLautoka0 - 1SuvaChurchill Park
1st Mar - Sunday1:30PMNasinu3 - 3SuvaRatu Cakobau Park
1st Mar - Sunday3:00PMRewa2 - 1NavuaRatu Cakobau Park
1st Mar - Sunday3:00PMLautoka0 - 0LabasaChurchill Park
Round 3
22nd Feb - Saturday1:30PMLabasa1 - 3RewaSubrail Park
23rd Feb - Sunday3:00PMNadi5 - 0NasinuPrince Charles Park
16th Feb - Sunday3:00PMNasinu1 - 0LabasaRatu Cakobau Park
16th Feb - Sunday3:00PMNadi0 - 1RewaPrince Charles Park
Round 2
8th Feb - Saturday1:30PMLabasa2 - 0NavuaSubrail Park
9th Feb - Sunday3:00PMSuvaPostponedBaANZ Stadium
9th Feb - Sunday3:00PMNasinu3 - 4RewaRatu Cakobau Park
9th Feb - Sunday3:00PMLautoka6 - 0NadiChurchill Park
Round 1
1st Feb - Saturday1:30PMLabasa1 - 2SuvaSubrail Park
02nd Feb - Sunday3:00PMRewa0 - 1BaRatu Cakobau Park
02nd Feb - Sunday3:00PMLautoka6 - 0NasinuChurchill Park
02nd Feb - Sunday3:00PMNavua1 - 2NadiUprising Grounds

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.