Nalaubu brilliance seals victory for Suva

Flow Valves Suva football team defeated Labasa 3-1 at the ANZ Stadium in the Vodafone Premier League clash.

Sairusi Nalaubu’s brilliance earned the Capital side the maximum points as he scored a hat-trick.

Nalaubu opened the account in the tenth minute after heading the ball into the back of the net from a Kelvin Naidu corner kick.

Eleven minutes later, it was Nalaubu again with his individual brilliance, beating two Labasa defenders to place the ball to the right hand corner of the net giving the Babasiga Lions goalkeeper Akuila Mataisuva no chance at all for a two-nil lead before the breather.

The Ravinesh Karan Singh captained side came out firing in the second half and tried to score more goals but Mataisuva stood tall to maintain the scores at two-nil and injured himself in the process.

Mataisuva walked off the field after getting injured and was replaced by Mohammed Alam.

The Babasiga Lions settled late in the second half and managed to pull one back through Ilisoni Logaivou from the spot kick.

Nalaubu scored his third in the last minutes of the match to make it 3-1.

The three goals scorer dedicated the win to his mum and all the Suva football fans.

Suva football coach Babz Khan says he is very happy with the win.

Suva now has 15 points after eight matches and is on the third spot behind leaders Rewa with 17 points and second placed Ba who has 16 points.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS REWA 8 5 2 1 12 7 +5 17 BA 8 5 1 2 15 14 +1 16 SUVA 8 4 3 1 12 9 +3 15 NADI 8 4 0 1 17 11 +6 12 LAUTOKA 8 3 2 3 16 6 +10 11 NASINU 8 2 2 4 12 22 -10 8 LABASA 8 2 1 5 7 11 -4 7 NAVUA 8 1 1 6 10 21 -11 4