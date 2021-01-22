Nalaubu and Tuivuna not on official transfer list

Suva football star Sairusi Nalaubu and Labasa’s Antonio Tuivuna’s are not on the list of players seeking transfers this season according to the Fiji Football Association.

Fiji FA released the latest names of players who have applied for releases from their current teams but Nalaubu and Tuivuna’s names are not on it.

Tuivuna and Nalaubu featured for Lautoka in their 5-2 win against Ba in a friendly last night at Churchill Park.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji FA chief executive Mohammed Yusuf in an earlier interview with FBC Sports said that Tuivuna is ineligible for transfer this year.

Yusuf said last year national rep Tuivuna’s move from Labasa to Ba was not approved as it breached his contract. Both Tuivuna and Ba FA were fined as a result.

Tuivuna was also banned from seeking a transfer this year as a punishment.

Lautoka coach Tagi Vonolagi says their officials are working hard to ensure Nalaubu and Tuivuna are officially released in this transfer period.

According to Fiji FA, only four transfers out of the 24 applications have been approved.

Players that have been given the green light to move includes Marlon Tahioa and Jone Naraba from Nasinu to Labasa, Pita Kuila joining Navua from Tailevu/Naitasiri and Jaison Deepak Chand will team up with Nadroga after featuring for Bua last season.

The pre-season transfer window ends next Sunday.