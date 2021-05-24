Naisua scores double as Nadi end losing streak

The Nadi Football side has finally broken their 3 game losing streak after comfortably beating Labasa 3-1 in their Digicel Premier League game at Prince Charles Park today.

From the first whistle, the Green Machine were aggressive as they desperately needed to win after their recent dismal performance.

Midway into the game and that’s exactly what the side did, as a few beautiful one-touch passes by the players, saw Christopher Kumar right in front of the goalmouth who managed to beat Labasa’s keeper Atunaisa Naucikidi and break the deadlock.

The Babasiga Lions fought hard to level the scores, however, they could not execute their finishing.

Nadi led 1-nil at the break.

The second spell saw the host up the tempo as they wanted to cushion their lead.

Substitute Sakaraia Naisua extended Nadi’s lead after a through ball from William Valentine found him one on one with the goalkeeper.

A few minutes later Naisua was again on the scoring sheet after a rebound from goalie Naucikidi, saw him slot in the ball.

Labasa finally managed to break the Nadi defence after a cross kick found Siotame Kubu who headed the shot in.

The visitors tried all they could to come from behind, but Nadi’s defence stood tall.