Nair inducted as Deputy Chairman of Fiji Football’s Discipline Committee

Deputy Commissioner of Police Itendra Nair has been inducted as the Deputy Chairman of the Fiji Football Association’s Discipline Committee.

Nair was elected into the position along with the chairman and the other three members during Fiji FA’s Annual General Meeting on August 7th.

Lawyer Neel Shivam was inducted as chairman while Suprina Naidu, Anil Prasad and Curtis Mar make up the members of the Discipline Committee.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji FA chief executive Mohammed Yusuf says the committee will handle all disciplinary matters of the association.

“When there’s issues and discipline action to be taken for players, officials or anybody, then we’ll make chargers and they will come defend the chargers in which this committee will hear the case.”

The members were inducted today at the Fiji Football Academy Headquarters in Vatuwaqa.