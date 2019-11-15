Naidu's double sinks Nasinu in Courts IDC

Fresh Choice Lautoka bounced back and managed to beat ABA Realtors Nasinu 2-1 in their second match of the Courts IDC at the ANZ Stadium.

The Blues managed to get a win after being held to a 1-all draw last night in their first pool match by Rewa.

The Giant Killers, who shocked the hosts, Suva 1-0 in their first pool match could not continue their winning form after tremendous attacks on Blues goalmouth.

It was Muni Shivan Naidu’s double that got Lautoka the maximum points from this match.

Naidu scored both the goals in a similar manner from outside the penalty box from the left-hand side for a 2-nil scoreline at halftime.

The wet weather conditions did not help either team as both sides struggled to control possession in the second half.

Lautoka’s Dave Radrigai missed a penalty few minutes after the kick-off of the second spell.

Jasnit Vikash pulled one back for the Giant Killers in the second half from the spot-kick after Marlon Tahioa was fouled inside the penalty box by Lautoker defenders.

The Ravinesh Kumar coached side went down to ten men after Dave Radrigai was shown the marching orders after getting two yellow cards for dangerous play.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS GROUP A LAUTOKA 2 1 1 0 3 2 +1 4 NASINU 2 1 0 1 2 2 0 3 REWA 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 SUVA 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0 GROUP B BA 2 1 1 0 4 2 +2 4 NAVUA 2 1 0 1 1 2 -1 3 NADI 1 0 1 0 2 2 0 1 LABASA 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0