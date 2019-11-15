Naidu, Manumanubai, Biuvanua, and Rabakewa, to feature for Lautoka

The Lautoka football side will be going in full force in their Vodafone Premier League match against Nadi tomorrow.

The inclusion of former Nasinu and Rewa goalkeeper Joela Biuvanua, forward Tevita Rabakewa and Fiji U23 Muni Shivam Naidu and Arami Manumanubai will surely add more depth to the team.

Anticipating a tough challenge from their opposition, the Blues are putting all cards on the table.

“Looking forward to the game against Nadi and we’re looking for three points and I’m quite confident with the players that we have, we are going to deliver the three points to the officials and fans of Lautoka.”

Captain Poasa Bainivalu adds the side is going for the win against Nadi.

Article continues after advertisement

Following their impressive 6-0 win against Nasinu last week, fans can expect another scintillating performance from the Blues this Sunday.

Lautoka FA president Shalendra Prasad also confirms Vanuatu import Jason Thomas will feature for the Blues in the upcoming OFC Champions League.

Negotiations with the 23-year-old Vanuatu centre back to play for Lautoka in domestic competitions will be made after the O-League.

The Blues will take on the Jetsetters at 3pm tomorrow at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

You can catch the live commentary of this match on Radio Fiji Two.

Rewa will host Nasinu at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori also at 3pm.