Football

Naicker made significant contribution to football says FIFA President

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
December 25, 2020 10:15 am

The World football governing body has expressed its heartfelt condolences on the passing of former FIFA referee and Fiji Football Association honorary member, Hari Raj Naicker.

In his letter to Fiji FA President Rajesh Patel, FIFA President Gianni Infantino said words seem inadequate to express the sadness they feel for Fiji football’s loss.

Infantino said there’s no doubt the 60 years of Naicker’s service to football he made a significant contribution to the development of refereeing, the promotion of the sport, and its values in Fiji and the Oceania region.

Hari Raj Naicker is the third person in the country to receive a FIFA order of merit. The FIFA order of merit is the highest honor awarded by FIFA.

He became a FIFA referee in 1975 and served for a record 17 years before taking his retirement in 1991. Naicker served as the Fiji Football Referees’ National Secretary and was Chairman of the Fiji Football Association’s Referees Commission.

He was a FIFA Referee Instructor and the first from Fiji. Naicker was a current board member of the Fiji National Sports Commission.

He was also the President of the Fiji Pensioners Association.

The funeral rites for Hari Raj Naicker will be held at his residence in Laucala Beach on Monday at 10am before the funeral cortege will leave for the Dignified Crematorium in Nakasi, Nausori.

 

