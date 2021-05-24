Home

Nadroga’s Mohammed steps down from coaching role

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
March 15, 2022 7:38 pm
Nadeem Mohammed.

Nadeem Mohammed has stepped down as the coach of the Nadroga football side.

This has been confirmed by Nadroga Football Association President, Mohammed Ali who says the decision was made based on performance.

“We did give him three games and there was no improvements. We didn’t see any improvements, the Navua game was good, the Nadi game was bad and against Ba we went to worst. We were just diving down and that’s when we had to bring in Archie Watkins and Kaminieli Tuilawaki to help prepare the boys mentally.”

Article continues after advertisement

On top of this, Mohammed is believed to have used vulgar language at the fourth official during the Digicel Premier League clash between Nadroga and Labasa over the weekend at Lawaqa Park.

Fiji Football Association Chief Executive, Mohammed Yusuf says they’re still assessing the referee’s report and once this is done, he will have to appear before the disciplinary committee.

