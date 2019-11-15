Nadroga wins senior division title

The Nadroga side has won the senior division title at Courts Inter District Championship.

Nadroga defeated Bua 3-0 in the final.

Leisari Qalica scored a double for the Stallions while Osea Vakatalesau netted another from the penalty spot.

It was the second win for Nadroga against Bua in the tournament after edging them 2-0 at the Uprising ground in Pacific Harbor in pool play on Wednesday.

The Stallions walk away with $7,000 while Bua wins $2,500.

The two teams will meet again in two weeks time in the playoffs where the winner will be promoted to the premier division next year.

