Nadroga wins senior division title

Nitesh Raniga Web Officer [email protected] | @FBC_News
October 11, 2020 2:53 pm

The Nadroga side has won the senior division title at Courts Inter District Championship.

Nadroga defeated Bua 3-0 in the final.

Leisari Qalica scored a double for the Stallions while Osea Vakatalesau netted another from the penalty spot.

Article continues after advertisement

It was the second win for Nadroga against Bua in the tournament after edging them 2-0 at the Uprising ground in Pacific Harbor in pool play on Wednesday.

The Stallions walk away with $7,000 while Bua wins $2,500.

The two teams will meet again in two weeks time in the playoffs where the winner will be promoted to the premier division next year.

Courts IDC Senior Division final: Nadroga vs Bua#FBCNews #FijiNews #Fiji #FJUnited #FijiSports #FBCSports

Posted by FBC News on Saturday, October 10, 2020

