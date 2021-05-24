Home

Football

Nadroga wary of Rewa

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
April 5, 2022 4:20 pm

Nadroga Football President, Mohammed Ali says Rewa will be a worthy opponent, but they are ready for the task ahead.

The two sides will be meeting for the first time this season in the Digicel Premier League on Saturday.

Rewa who currently sit in second place on the points standing, have yet to lose any match.

Ali says they’re aware of this and they’ll need to come prepared.

“Rewa is the best team in Fiji, if you look at the way they play possession soccer. We will give our best for the Rewa game. And we will prepare come tomorrow and we will start to prepare well for Rewa game.”

Nadroga will meet Rewa at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori at 3pm on Saturday behind closed doors.

Another match on Saturday sees Tailevu Naitasiri faces Ba at Uprising Sports Centre also at 3pm.

TEAMPWDLGFGAGDPOINTS
SUVA7520169+717
REWA7430114+715
BA63031210+29
NADROGA6303511
-69
TAILEVU NAITASIRI62136607
NAVUA72141012-27
NASINU7214811-37
NADI6204611-56
LABASA6123710-35
LAUTOKA210174+33

There will be four matches on Sunday, the Digicel Women’s Super League clash between Nadroga and Rewa will be at 12pm, Nasinu meets Lautoka at 2pm while Navua battles Suva at 4pm.

All three matches will be played at the Uprising Sports Centre in Navua and can catch the matches live on FBC’s pay-per-view Pop channel.

Also at 2pm on Sunday, Nadi hosts Labasa at Prince Charles Park.

DATE & DAYTIMEHOSTSCOREVISITORVENUE
Round 8
9th Apr - Saturday3:00PMBa-Tailevu NaitasiriUprising Ground
9th Apr - Saturday3:00PMRewa-NadrogaRatu Cakobau Park
10th Apr - Sunday2:00PMNadi-LabasaPrince Charles Park
10th Apr - Sunday2:00PMNasinu-LautokaUprising Ground
10th Apr - Sunday4:00PMNavua-SuvaUprising Ground
Round 7
3rd Apr - Sunday12:00PMNadroga2 - 1NasinuPrince Charles Park
3rd Apr - Sunday2:00PMNadi0 - 2SuvaPrince Charles Park
3rd Apr - Sunday3:00PMNavua1 - 1RewaUprising Ground
3rd Apr - Sunday4:00PMBa2 - 5LabasaPrince Charles Park
Round 6
20th Mar- Sunday1:00PMNasinu1 - 0NavuaANZ Stadium
20th Mar- Sunday3:00PMTailevu Naitasiri0 - 1NadrogaANZ Stadium
20th Mar- Sunday3:00PMNadi1 - 2BaPrince Charles Park
20th Mar- Sunday5:00PMRewa2 - 2SuvaANZ Stadium
Round 5
13th Mar- Sunday2:00PMNadroga1 - 0LabasaLawaqa Park
13th Mar- Sunday3:00PMNavua0 - 1Tailevu NaitasiriUprising Ground
13th Mar- Sunday4:00PMSuva4 - 2NasinuANZ Stadium
13th Mar- Sunday4:00PMNadi0 - 2RewaLawaqa Park
Round 4
05th Mar- Saturday1:30PMLabasa0-3NavuaSubrail Park
05th Mar- Saturday3:00PMBa5-0NadrogaChurchill Park
06th Mar- Sunday2:00PMSuva3-2Tailevu NaitasiriANZ Stadium
06th Mar- Sunday4:00PMRewa2-0NasinuANZ Stadium
Round 3
27th Feb- Sunday2:00PMNasinu2 - 4NadiANZ Stadium
27th Feb- Sunday3:00PMNavua1 - 2BaUprising Grounds
27th Feb- Sunday4:00PMRewa2 - 0Tailevu NaitasiriANZ Stadium
27th Feb- Sunday6:00PMSuva1 - 1LabasaANZ Stadium
Round 2
19th Feb - Saturday1:00PMLabasa1 - 1RewaSubrail Park
20th Feb - Sunday12:00PMNadi2 - 0NadrogaChurchill Park
20th Feb- Sunday1:00PMTailevu Naitasiri0 - 0NasinuANZ Stadium
20th Feb - Sunday2:00PMLautoka6 - 2NavuaChurchill Park
20th Feb - Sunday4:00PMBa1 - 2SuvaChurchill Park
Round 1
13th Feb - Sunday12:00PMNasinu2 - 0LabasaANZ Stadium
13th Feb - Sunday2:00PMRewa1 - 0BaANZ Stadium
13th Feb - Sunday3:00PMNadi0 - 3Tailevu/NaitasiriPrince Charles Park
13th Feb - Sunday3:00PMNavua3 - 1NadrogaUprising Grounds
13th Feb - Sunday4:30PMSuva2 - 1LautokaANZ Stadium


