Nadroga wary of Rewa
April 5, 2022 4:20 pm
Nadroga Football President, Mohammed Ali says Rewa will be a worthy opponent, but they are ready for the task ahead.
The two sides will be meeting for the first time this season in the Digicel Premier League on Saturday.
Rewa who currently sit in second place on the points standing, have yet to lose any match.
Ali says they’re aware of this and they’ll need to come prepared.
“Rewa is the best team in Fiji, if you look at the way they play possession soccer. We will give our best for the Rewa game. And we will prepare come tomorrow and we will start to prepare well for Rewa game.”
Nadroga will meet Rewa at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori at 3pm on Saturday behind closed doors.
Another match on Saturday sees Tailevu Naitasiri faces Ba at Uprising Sports Centre also at 3pm.
|TEAM
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|POINTS
|SUVA
|7
|5
|2
|0
|16
|9
|+7
|17
|REWA
|7
|4
|3
|0
|11
|4
|+7
|15
|BA
|6
|3
|0
|3
|12
|10
|+2
|9
|NADROGA
|6
|3
|0
|3
|5
|11
|-6
|9
|TAILEVU NAITASIRI
|6
|2
|1
|3
|6
|6
|0
|7
|NAVUA
|7
|2
|1
|4
|10
|12
|-2
|7
|NASINU
|7
|2
|1
|4
|8
|11
|-3
|7
|NADI
|6
|2
|0
|4
|6
|11
|-5
|6
|LABASA
|6
|1
|2
|3
|7
|10
|-3
|5
|LAUTOKA
|2
|1
|0
|1
|7
|4
|+3
|3
There will be four matches on Sunday, the Digicel Women’s Super League clash between Nadroga and Rewa will be at 12pm, Nasinu meets Lautoka at 2pm while Navua battles Suva at 4pm.
All three matches will be played at the Uprising Sports Centre in Navua and can catch the matches live on FBC’s pay-per-view Pop channel.
Also at 2pm on Sunday, Nadi hosts Labasa at Prince Charles Park.
|DATE & DAY
|TIME
|HOST
|SCORE
|VISITOR
|VENUE
|Round 8
|9th Apr - Saturday
|3:00PM
|Ba
|-
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|Uprising Ground
|9th Apr - Saturday
|3:00PM
|Rewa
|-
|Nadroga
|Ratu Cakobau Park
|10th Apr - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Nadi
|-
|Labasa
|Prince Charles Park
|10th Apr - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Nasinu
|-
|Lautoka
|Uprising Ground
|10th Apr - Sunday
|4:00PM
|Navua
|-
|Suva
|Uprising Ground
|Round 7
|3rd Apr - Sunday
|12:00PM
|Nadroga
|2 - 1
|Nasinu
|Prince Charles Park
|3rd Apr - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Nadi
|0 - 2
|Suva
|Prince Charles Park
|3rd Apr - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|1 - 1
|Rewa
|Uprising Ground
|3rd Apr - Sunday
|4:00PM
|Ba
|2 - 5
|Labasa
|Prince Charles Park
|Round 6
|20th Mar- Sunday
|1:00PM
|Nasinu
|1 - 0
|Navua
|ANZ Stadium
|20th Mar- Sunday
|3:00PM
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|0 - 1
|Nadroga
|ANZ Stadium
|20th Mar- Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|1 - 2
|Ba
|Prince Charles Park
|20th Mar- Sunday
|5:00PM
|Rewa
|2 - 2
|Suva
|ANZ Stadium
|Round 5
|13th Mar- Sunday
|2:00PM
|Nadroga
|1 - 0
|Labasa
|Lawaqa Park
|13th Mar- Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|0 - 1
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|Uprising Ground
|13th Mar- Sunday
|4:00PM
|Suva
|4 - 2
|Nasinu
|ANZ Stadium
|13th Mar- Sunday
|4:00PM
|Nadi
|0 - 2
|Rewa
|Lawaqa Park
|Round 4
|05th Mar- Saturday
|1:30PM
|Labasa
|0-3
|Navua
|Subrail Park
|05th Mar- Saturday
|3:00PM
|Ba
|5-0
|Nadroga
|Churchill Park
|06th Mar- Sunday
|2:00PM
|Suva
|3-2
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|ANZ Stadium
|06th Mar- Sunday
|4:00PM
|Rewa
|2-0
|Nasinu
|ANZ Stadium
|Round 3
|27th Feb- Sunday
|2:00PM
|Nasinu
|2 - 4
|Nadi
|ANZ Stadium
|27th Feb- Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|1 - 2
|Ba
|Uprising Grounds
|27th Feb- Sunday
|4:00PM
|Rewa
|2 - 0
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|ANZ Stadium
|27th Feb- Sunday
|6:00PM
|Suva
|1 - 1
|Labasa
|ANZ Stadium
|Round 2
|19th Feb - Saturday
|1:00PM
|Labasa
|1 - 1
|Rewa
|Subrail Park
|20th Feb - Sunday
|12:00PM
|Nadi
|2 - 0
|Nadroga
|Churchill Park
|20th Feb- Sunday
|1:00PM
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|0 - 0
|Nasinu
|ANZ Stadium
|20th Feb - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Lautoka
|6 - 2
|Navua
|Churchill Park
|20th Feb - Sunday
|4:00PM
|Ba
|1 - 2
|Suva
|Churchill Park
|Round 1
|13th Feb - Sunday
|12:00PM
|Nasinu
|2 - 0
|Labasa
|ANZ Stadium
|13th Feb - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Rewa
|1 - 0
|Ba
|ANZ Stadium
|13th Feb - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|0 - 3
|Tailevu/Naitasiri
|Prince Charles Park
|13th Feb - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|3 - 1
|Nadroga
|Uprising Grounds
|13th Feb - Sunday
|4:30PM
|Suva
|2 - 1
|Lautoka
|ANZ Stadium
