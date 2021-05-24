Nadroga wary of Rewa

Nadroga Football President, Mohammed Ali says Rewa will be a worthy opponent, but they are ready for the task ahead.

The two sides will be meeting for the first time this season in the Digicel Premier League on Saturday.

Rewa who currently sit in second place on the points standing, have yet to lose any match.

Article continues after advertisement

Ali says they’re aware of this and they’ll need to come prepared.

“Rewa is the best team in Fiji, if you look at the way they play possession soccer. We will give our best for the Rewa game. And we will prepare come tomorrow and we will start to prepare well for Rewa game.”

Nadroga will meet Rewa at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori at 3pm on Saturday behind closed doors.

Another match on Saturday sees Tailevu Naitasiri faces Ba at Uprising Sports Centre also at 3pm.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS SUVA 7 5 2 0 16 9 +7 17 REWA 7 4 3 0 11 4 +7 15 BA 6 3 0 3 12 10 +2 9 NADROGA 6 3 0 3 5 11

-6 9 TAILEVU NAITASIRI 6 2 1 3 6 6 0 7 NAVUA 7 2 1 4 10 12 -2 7 NASINU 7 2 1 4 8 11 -3 7 NADI 6 2 0 4 6 11 -5 6 LABASA 6 1 2 3 7 10 -3 5 LAUTOKA 2 1 0 1 7 4 +3 3

There will be four matches on Sunday, the Digicel Women’s Super League clash between Nadroga and Rewa will be at 12pm, Nasinu meets Lautoka at 2pm while Navua battles Suva at 4pm.

All three matches will be played at the Uprising Sports Centre in Navua and can catch the matches live on FBC’s pay-per-view Pop channel.

Also at 2pm on Sunday, Nadi hosts Labasa at Prince Charles Park.

DATE & DAY TIME HOST SCORE VISITOR VENUE Round 8 9th Apr - Saturday 3:00PM Ba - Tailevu Naitasiri Uprising Ground 9th Apr - Saturday 3:00PM Rewa - Nadroga Ratu Cakobau Park 10th Apr - Sunday 2:00PM Nadi - Labasa Prince Charles Park 10th Apr - Sunday 2:00PM Nasinu - Lautoka Uprising Ground 10th Apr - Sunday 4:00PM Navua - Suva Uprising Ground Round 7 3rd Apr - Sunday 12:00PM Nadroga 2 - 1 Nasinu Prince Charles Park 3rd Apr - Sunday 2:00PM Nadi 0 - 2 Suva Prince Charles Park 3rd Apr - Sunday 3:00PM Navua 1 - 1 Rewa Uprising Ground 3rd Apr - Sunday 4:00PM Ba 2 - 5 Labasa Prince Charles Park Round 6 20th Mar- Sunday 1:00PM Nasinu 1 - 0 Navua ANZ Stadium 20th Mar- Sunday 3:00PM Tailevu Naitasiri 0 - 1 Nadroga ANZ Stadium 20th Mar- Sunday 3:00PM Nadi 1 - 2 Ba Prince Charles Park 20th Mar- Sunday 5:00PM Rewa 2 - 2 Suva ANZ Stadium Round 5 13th Mar- Sunday 2:00PM Nadroga 1 - 0 Labasa Lawaqa Park 13th Mar- Sunday 3:00PM Navua 0 - 1 Tailevu Naitasiri Uprising Ground 13th Mar- Sunday 4:00PM Suva 4 - 2 Nasinu ANZ Stadium 13th Mar- Sunday 4:00PM Nadi 0 - 2 Rewa Lawaqa Park Round 4 05th Mar- Saturday 1:30PM Labasa 0-3 Navua Subrail Park 05th Mar- Saturday 3:00PM Ba 5-0 Nadroga Churchill Park 06th Mar- Sunday 2:00PM Suva 3-2 Tailevu Naitasiri ANZ Stadium 06th Mar- Sunday 4:00PM Rewa 2-0 Nasinu ANZ Stadium Round 3 27th Feb- Sunday 2:00PM Nasinu 2 - 4 Nadi ANZ Stadium 27th Feb- Sunday 3:00PM Navua 1 - 2 Ba Uprising Grounds 27th Feb- Sunday 4:00PM Rewa 2 - 0 Tailevu Naitasiri ANZ Stadium 27th Feb- Sunday 6:00PM Suva 1 - 1 Labasa ANZ Stadium Round 2 19th Feb - Saturday 1:00PM Labasa 1 - 1 Rewa Subrail Park 20th Feb - Sunday 12:00PM Nadi 2 - 0 Nadroga Churchill Park 20th Feb- Sunday 1:00PM Tailevu Naitasiri 0 - 0 Nasinu ANZ Stadium 20th Feb - Sunday 2:00PM Lautoka 6 - 2 Navua Churchill Park 20th Feb - Sunday 4:00PM Ba 1 - 2 Suva Churchill Park Round 1 13th Feb - Sunday 12:00PM Nasinu 2 - 0 Labasa ANZ Stadium 13th Feb - Sunday 2:00PM Rewa 1 - 0 Ba ANZ Stadium 13th Feb - Sunday 3:00PM Nadi 0 - 3 Tailevu/Naitasiri Prince Charles Park 13th Feb - Sunday 3:00PM Navua 3 - 1 Nadroga Uprising Grounds 13th Feb - Sunday 4:30PM Suva 2 - 1 Lautoka ANZ Stadium



Click on the image for a bigger view