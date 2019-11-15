Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Football

Nadroga to play Bua in senior division final

Nitesh Raniga Web Officer [email protected] | @FBC_News
October 10, 2020 2:43 pm

The Nadroga football team had to come from behind to beat Dreketi 3-1 in the Courts IDC senior division semifinal at the ANZ Stadium.

The Stallions were reduced to ten men in the 12th minute when Krishneel Dutt was shown a red card after a deliberate foul inside the penalty box and referee Kavitesh Behari awarded Dreketi a penalty.

Sisa Valesua gave Dreketi an early lead from the penalty spot for a 1-nil scoreline.

Article continues after advertisement

The northerners led 1-nil at halftime.

Ten men Nadroga side tried hard to come back into the game in the humid weather conditions and managed to get a penalty in the second half with veteran Osea Vakatalesau making no mistake from the spot-kick to level scores.

The Sunil Kumar coached side had a confidence boost after that goal and were able to score two more goals through Leisari Qalica and Gerard Voi to confirm a spot in the final.

Nadroga will now play Bua in the senior division final tomorrow.

Courts IDC Senior Division second semifinal:Nadroga vs Dreketi#FBCNews #FijiNews #Fiji #FJUnited #FijiSports #FBCSports

Posted by FBC News on Friday, October 9, 2020

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.