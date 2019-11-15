Nadroga to play Bua in senior division final

The Nadroga football team had to come from behind to beat Dreketi 3-1 in the Courts IDC senior division semifinal at the ANZ Stadium.

The Stallions were reduced to ten men in the 12th minute when Krishneel Dutt was shown a red card after a deliberate foul inside the penalty box and referee Kavitesh Behari awarded Dreketi a penalty.

Sisa Valesua gave Dreketi an early lead from the penalty spot for a 1-nil scoreline.

The northerners led 1-nil at halftime.

Ten men Nadroga side tried hard to come back into the game in the humid weather conditions and managed to get a penalty in the second half with veteran Osea Vakatalesau making no mistake from the spot-kick to level scores.

The Sunil Kumar coached side had a confidence boost after that goal and were able to score two more goals through Leisari Qalica and Gerard Voi to confirm a spot in the final.

Nadroga will now play Bua in the senior division final tomorrow.

