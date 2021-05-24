Nadroga still not out of the woods

Nadroga head coach Kamal Swamy knows they’re not out of the woods yet following round 11 of the Digicel Premier League last week.

The Stallions held Labasa to a nil-draw, and are currently seventh of the DPL standings with nine points.

Nadroga is on a bye this week and Swamy says the next three rounds will be crucial for Nadroga and getting a win is a must.

Article continues after advertisement

He says transitioning is one area they’ll need to work on.

“We are still undefeated and four points clear from relegation which is a positive sign and let’s see what we can do in the next three games. We need to work on the transition phase and we are very slow in transition.”

Meanwhile, only two Digicel Premier League games will be played this week.

Both games will be held at Subrail Park in Labasa where the Babasiga Lions hosts Lautoka at 1pm on Saturday and Navua at the same time on Sunday.

You can listen to the live commentary of the Labasa/Lautoka match on Mirchi FM.