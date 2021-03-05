Nadroga remains firm on DPL stance

The aim for the Nadroga football side still remains, to maintain their stance in the Digicel Premier League.

After settling for a 2-all draw in its first match against Nadi at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka yesterday, Head Coach Ramesh Sharma is impressed with how the side put a strong performance to hold off the Green Machines.

Ramesh says they are still looking for the right combination to complete the Nadroga line-up as they prepare for their next match.

“We are aiming to atleast maintain our premier status by the end of season.”

In other matches, Suva beat Rewa 1-nil and Lautoka edged Navua 1-nil.

The Digicel Premier league continues this week with Ba hosting Nadi on Saturday and on Sunday Navua will meet Labasa, Nadroga face Suva and Lautoka battles Rewa.