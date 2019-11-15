Nadroga ready for big league

Getting promoted to the Premier Division has been a long journey for the Nadroga football team.

The Stallions hammered Bua 3-nil in the second leg of the senior division securing their place in the premier division next season.

Nadroga head coach Johnny William says they are ready for the big leagues.

“It’s been a long journey for us 8 months and 15 hard games but in the beginning we had confidence and I trusted the boys. The journey is over and now we look forward to the next level of the next season.”

While Nadroga secures its place in the premier division, Nasinu has been relegated to the senior division.