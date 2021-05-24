Nadroga players lack concentration: Kumar

The Nadroga football side knows they need to be consistent throughout the 90-minute of the match in order to get the outcome they want.

Nadroga was on the verge of being relegated last year, after finishing at the bottom of the standing.

But with the introduction new Super 10 concept, Nadroga was able to maintain its spot in the premier.

The Stallions Manager Sunil Kumar says this is one of the sides’ flaws during their loss against Navua on Sunday.

Kumar says lack of concentration in the second-half cost the game.

“We were just unlucky to go down to a better side and we will just go back to the drawing board.”

Nadroga will be hosted by Nadi this weekend.

In other matches, Tailevu Naitaisiri will meet Nasinu, Labasa will meet Rewa, Lautoka faces Navua, and Suva will battle Ba.